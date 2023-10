HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities (HU) crews are responding to a power outage affecting hundreds of customers in the Meridianville area.

The outage is impacting customers from Walker Lane south to Moores Mill Road and from Highway 231/431 east to Butler Road, according to HU.

The utility company said the cause is unknown at this time, but service will be restored as quickly as is safely possible.