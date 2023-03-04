HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say one Huntsville Utility employee was injured and taken to the hospital while working Saturday.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Service Inc. (HEMSI) Spokesperson Don Webster said the man line worker was working on Speake Road when he received an electric shock. Wester said HEMSI responded to the call at 4:52 p.m. and transported the line worker to Huntsville Hospital where he is undergoing evaluation for his injuries.

Huntsville Utilities said the line worker was working to restore power along University Drive at the time of the incident.

Huntsville Utilities said that because of the incident electric operation opened two substation breakers along University drive which meant the following areas are without power until the scene is secured:

University Drive south to I565 and from Sparkman Drive east to Memorial Parkway.

University Drive south to I565 and from Research Park Boulevard east to Jordan Lane (including parts of the UAH campus).

Huntsville Utilities said its safety and security department is on side investigating the incident