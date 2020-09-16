Huntsville Utilities crews head south to help with Sally’s aftermath

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Utilities sent crews south Wednesday afternoon to help with recovery as Tropical Storm Sally moves inland.

Huntsville Utilities sent 10 employees to Fairhope to assist with storm recovery. A Huntsville Utilities spokesman said the crews will stay there as long as they are needed — which can be anywhere from a few days to a couple of weeks.

Sally landed in Gulf Shores as a category 2 hurricane but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

The slow-moving storm is expected to bring heavy rain as it moves across Alabama.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Alabama Power said it had 175,000 customers without power.