Huntsville Utilities closing Airport Road exit ramp Thursday night to work

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities Water Operations will close the exit ramp from southbound Memorial Parkway onto Airport Road to perform water-related work on the system.

The inside lane of the service road will also be closed starting at 7:00 PM.

HU says service road traffic will merge into the outside lane. They say traffic wanting to exit at Airport Road will have to exit at Golf Road and use the U-turn lane.

The projected time of the closure is 6-8 hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.