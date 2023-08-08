HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Utilities has closed off 9th Street Tuesday morning for gas line installation.

A spokesperson with HU says that Natural Gas Operations crews have closed off 9th Street from Governors Drive to 4th Avenue to install a new gas line.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes if possible in order to minimize any inconvenience. If another route cannot be used, be prepared for possible delays or ‘shifting traffic patterns.’

If you do travel through this area, please use extreme caution as workers will be on site.

The closure is expected to last until 2 p.m.