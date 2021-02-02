Huntsville transportation industries prepare for CDC masking mandate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A federal mask mandate goes into effect just before midnight Monday aiming at reducing transmission of COVID-19 when people travel. It requires people to wear masks on public transit and at transportation hubs like airports.

As COVID-19 cases rose across the country, the number of people traveling came to a halt. Affecting the number of seats taken on busses and airplanes.

“Initially, we probably lost 50 percent of our ridership,” said Tommy Brown, Director of Parking and Public Transportation.

“We had a little bit of an uptick over the holidays, but again in January it slowed back down,” said Jana Kuner, Huntsville International Airport Public Relations Manager.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, Orbit riders in Huntsville have been required to wear masks on the bus for the past several months.

“We actually required masks before the governor mandated masks statewide in Alabama,” said Brown.

It’s the same story at the Huntsville International Airport where security officers have been ensuring travelers are wearing masks for months. The airport also provides masks to those who need them.

Leaders in Huntsville’s transportation industry say the new order will not create noticeable changes for travelers due to policies already in place.

The CDC order does say if a person refuses to wear a mask, they can be asked to leave the premises. That’s a policy already being seen in the public transit system in Huntsville and at the airport.

“Well, I think we’ve made it very clear that masks are mandatory at the airport and so by enforcing that policy you’re not allowing someone to be at the airport if they are not compliant with the mask policy,” Kuner said.

The 11-page mandate makes it a federal crime to not wear a mask at a transportation hub. But it does say the, “CDC does not intend to rely primarily on these criminal penalties but instead strongly encourages and anticipates widespread voluntary compliance.”

That’s what the transportation industry is seeing in Huntsville.

“We’ve had very, very few issues with it and I don’t think we’ve had to refuse transportation to anybody based on not wanting to wear a mask,” Brown said.

And since it is a federal mandate even if Governor Ivey were to lift the state-wide masking order, the CDC order would still apply. There is no word on how long the new federal mandate will remain in effect.

The CDC order does include exemptions, allowing travelers to remove their masks in certain situations. Those situations include when people are eating or drinking and to verify a person’s identity.