Huntsville transit services get new looks and new names

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After 30 years of service, Huntsville Shuttle and Handi-Ride services are getting a new look and new names.

The shuttle will now be referred to as Orbit and the Handi-Ride system will be called Access.

The rebranding efforts are part of a larger transit improvement plan that includes expanded fixed route and para-transit service, a new mobile app, and additional transit hubs.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says the new look is more than just a rebranding, it’s a necessary update to the system.

“Every time someone rides the bus, that’s one less car on the road congesting our traffic areas,” said Mayor Battle. “So as we have more and more people using these modes of transportation, we have less cars on the road.”

City officials all buses and access vehicles will sport the new look and design by mid-august.