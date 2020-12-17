Huntsville to receive money for new vehicles from Volkswagen settlement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville will get more than $800,000 out of a national lawsuit settlement involving Volkswagen.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday morning that Huntsville would get $829,725 to replace diesel vehicles in the city fleet as part of the state’s $25 million allotment from the Volkswagen settlement.

Volkswagen of America was ordered to pay out $2.9 billion after it was found in 2016 the company installed devices on its vehicles to cheat on emissions tests. Alabama’s share of the settlement is being paid out over a period of 10 years.

The Alabama Forestry Commission, the Alabama State Port Authority, the city of Foley, the Mobile County Board of Education, Cottondale Wood Products and Gulf Distributing Holdings will also receive money that will mostly be used to replace diesel vehicles.