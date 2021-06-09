Huntsville to kick off 2021 Black Restaurant Week

Huntsville’s Black Restaurant Week is a unique opportunity to become aware and informed of all the different black owned restaurants, chefs and caterers. (Black Restaurant Week | Facebook.com)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — This year’s Black Restaurant Week in the City of Huntsville will kick off on June 11.

Black Restaurant Week is a local, annual event highlighting business owners and entrepreneurs in the food service industry. The week is aimed at encouraging support of these businesses, most of which are small businesses.

This year’s kick off will begin with the “Food for Thought: A Community Conversation about the Food Service Industry” community forum, in partnership with Drake State Community & Technical College and the City of Huntsville’s Office of Multicultural Affairs.

The forum will be held on June 10 at the Drake State campus cafeteria. Featured speakers include Maurice Russell of G’s Country Kitchen, Allen Noble of Noble Eats, Jerry Mitchell of the North Alabama African-American Chamber of Commerce, Pammie Jimmar of the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce, Vicki Morris of Face-to-Face Marketing, and Darwin McDaniel of Drake State. The panel will be moderated by radio show host and Huntsville’s Multicultural Affairs Officer Kenny Anderson.

Seating for the forum is limited to 45 people, and can be found here.

“Black Restaurant Week is an awesome time to generate community support for some of our local businesses that provide the opportunity to access great dishes and drinks and to create a spirit of community engagement around the common themes of dining and fellowship,” said James Swan, found and owner of Black Restaurant Week LLC.

In addition to the forum, SOUL FEST ALABAMA has been tapped a new event to bring food trucks, vendors, and music as part of the annual Juneteenth commemoration on June 19.

For more information about Black Restaurant Week, contact James Swan at 281-798-2407 or Kenny Anderson at 256-883-3993.