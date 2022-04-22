HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — With election season fast approaching, it’s time for voters to familiarize themselves with the candidates – two events this weekend aim to help with that.

There are a few events happening in the Huntsville area where people can meet and greet local officials and candidates that will be on the primary election ballot. The first is happening at Stovehouse on Sunday, April 24.

“If you don’t know who’s running, if you don’t know what offices are going to be up for election this time around, you can learn all of that information at this event,” said Ryan Letson, chairperson for the Rock the Vote event.

The Huntsville Committee of 100 is hosting the “Rock the Vote” event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Stovehouse on Sunday. The committee told News 19 that more than 40 candidates are scheduled to attend.

“These are opportunities to see who those candidates are, learn a little but about what they think of different things if you are able to talk to them, get to know them personally and you know get to know what other people are asking in those conversations,” Letson continued.

The event is open to people of all political backgrounds.

Another event planned for this weekend – the Rocket City Welcome – will bring Governor Kay Ivey, the attorney general, and other candidates to Huntsville.

“Tables will be set up for the candidates and other public officials and their materials,” said Sydney Dean, a co-chair of Rocket City Welcome. “They’ll be here to talk to the attendees, answering any questions you might have and just talking about what they believe in and the message that they are hoping to convey.”