Huntsville to host Memorial Day tribute, wreath-laying ceremony

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The City of Huntsville and Mayor Tommy Battle will honor fallen American service members in a special Memorial Day ceremony and wreath-laying on Monday, May 31.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the Huntsville-Madison County Veterans Memorial Park on Monroe Street in downtown Huntsville. The public, annual event is presented by the North Alabama Veterans and Fraternal Organizations Coalition and the AUSA Redstone-Huntsville Chapter.

The event’s guest speaker will be Lt. Gen. Donnie Walker, Deputy Commanding General of the U.S. Army Material Command/Team Redstone Senior Commander.

