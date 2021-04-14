Huntsville to hold meeting for input on new public skatepark

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The city of Huntsville is asking for the public to share input on a new skatepark planned for John Hunt Park.

A live interactive broadcast is scheduled for April 20 at 6 p.m.

The park will be built by Team Pain and incorporate elements of Huntsville’s Get-A-Way Skatepark, which used to be on Leeman Ferry Road in the 1980s.

Tony Hawk’s group The Skatepark Project is contributing $10,000 to the Huntsville park’s development, which is also being funded with a $1 million anonymous donation. The Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville is raising money for the project, which will cost an estimated $4 million.

Tony Hawk released a statement Wednesday about the project.

“The Huntsville skatepark was one of the most legendary parks on the east coast because of its unique design,” Hawk said in a statement released by the city of Huntsville. “It’s exciting to see some of the original elements in the new plans, so we can share how it felt riding those revolutionary parks as young adults with a new generation.”

To join, people can go to this link on April 20 at 6 p.m. and use access code 188-000-397.