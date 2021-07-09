Huntsville to connect Brahan Spring, John Hunt parks with new bridge

A new bridge will continue the City of Huntsville’s mission of connecting Brahan Spring Park with John Hunt Park. (Submitted photo)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — During its July 8 meeting, the Huntsville City Council voted to approve the second of two steel bridges that will connect Brahan Spring Park with John Hunt Park.

The city’s latest efforts will make two of its most visited parks just a short walk or bike ride from each other.

“Ultimately, you will be able to use the new connection to travel from John Hunt to Brahan Spring, then to Lowe Mill and finally into downtown,” said City Administrator John Hamilton.

The bridges will connect the park’s walking trail with the entrance to Huntsville Aquatics Center by spanning the spillway at the southern end of the lagoon.

Crews recently completed installing the first bridge in the project, which allows walkers and cyclists to cross the stream at Brahan Spring Park to Huntsville Spring Branch for access to John Hunt Park. According to a news release, the city’s goal is “connecting the Rocket City via the greenway system.”

“We will continue to work on transforming the park over the next few years,” Hamilton concluded. “We’ve done a master plan for Brahan Spring [Park] that has us making continuous changes that will make it more usable and more aesthetically pleasing. Bringing these parks together today will help Huntsville grow even stronger tomorrow.”

The new bridge is expected to be installed later this year.