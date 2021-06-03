Huntsville to begin Old Madison Pike Bridge demolition on Sunday

by: News 19

The City of Huntsville is expected to begin demolition of the southern portion of the Madison Pike Bridge at Research Park Boulevard on Sunday, June 6.

Demolition will begin at 8 p.m. on Sunday with work continuing until 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 10.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. each day. Drivers are asked to proceed with caution and expect period lane closures and traffic delays.

Construction on a new bridge began in January 2020 through the Research Park Boulevard Improvement Project.

