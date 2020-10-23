Huntsville Thanksgiving potluck returns as drive-thru event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As the holiday season approaches, a Huntsville non-profit is working to ensure everyone can safely enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

The Village of Promise says it’s annual ‘One Table‘ event will be held this year in a drive-thru format due to the pandemic. The city-wide Thanksgiving potluck invites the community to share a meal for the holidays.

This year, drive-thru locations will serve a boxed meal on November 23 at both Big Spring Park and at Village of Promise. The Village of Promise is located at 2700 Fairbanks Street in Huntsville,

Event organizers said they considered canceling the event, but decided to make sure people could get a meal.

“We just made the determination especially in the times right now with the COVID stresses and political strife,” said Executive Director Dr. Libby Parker. “We just felt it was really important to celebrate diversity and unity in our city.”

The Village of Promise continues to look for sponsors for this year’s event. Anyone interested should contact Rita McAdoo at 256-536-8052.

Two thousand meals were served during last year’s event. Organizers hope to serve three thousand this year.

For more information about the the non-profit, visit the Village of Promise’s website.