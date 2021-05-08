Huntsville teacher recognized during Appreciation Week national campaign

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As we wrap up teacher appreciation week, we want to tell you about one Huntsville teacher. She is being recognized in a big way.

Porshe Chapman’s photo is being featured on billboards across the city as part of teacher appreciation week.

She’s a 3rd grade teacher at Lakewood Elementary School and says the past year has been a challenge with the pandemic, but she says she’d try her best to make the best of it, so being nominated by a parent for this recognition means the world.

“She told me, ‘you go over and beyond for these students’ so she said ‘I had to make sure you were notified and that you were broadcast across Huntsville City Schools,” Chapman said. “When you think that you’re just doing enough, a parent goes over and beyond and makes you happy!”

The billboards are part of a campaign hosted by billboard company Lamar, fondly titled Lamar Loves Teachers. The campaign is meant to thank teachers all over the country for the hard work they do year-round for their students.