Huntsville STEAM Works to close in December

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville STEAM Works will be closing its door in December, the organization said Thursday.

Huntsville STEAM Works made the announcement in a Facebook post. They say this announcement comes with great sadness.

The last day of operation is scheduled for December 19.

The organization says, “Your participation in our camps, classes, workshops, and projects has made HSW such a special place. We cherish the time we’ve had with you. As you know, the preponderance of our business is directly tied to face-to-face, hands-on technology education.”

HSW says COVID-19 greatly decreased their opportunities for taking programs to local schools and decreased the services they provide within their facility.

They say they are grateful for the community support.