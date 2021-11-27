Huntsville spots enjoy Small Business Saturday crowds

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville shoppers looking for Christmas gifts gave a big boost to local businesses on Small Business Saturday.

Maggie Herda with First Place Athletics said she takes pride in servicing customers in a way most large sporting goods chains can’t.

“Doesn’t matter what you do, we’re always going to find something for you and always find the best thing that will fit your fitness needs,” Herda said.

Huntsville resident Camilla White said she enjoys looking for Christmas gifts with family at Harrison Bros. Hardware in downtown, one of the oldest stores in the state, especially after COVID-19 slowed businesses down a lot in the previous year.

“I think this is very unique and I love the fact that they’ve made it into a place where they sell local goods,” White said. “I really enjoy coming here, I wanted to share it with (my family).”

The Martin Bar & Bistro also benefited from the day, as crowds enjoyed food and drinks while watching the Iron Bowl.

“It’s honestly just one of the best bars in town for the game,” bargoer Daniel Whisenant said. “It’s colorful, it’s always lively. There’s a lot of people. Drinks are good, the bartenders are pretty good. We like them most of the time. It’s just a good spot for the game.”