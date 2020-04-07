Huntsville security company looking forward to business picking back up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of businesses to close and events to be cancelled, causing a loss in business for Southern Jamm Security.

Founded in 1994, Southern Jamm Security is a family-owned and operated business that provides professional security personnel for corporations, concerts, entertainment venues and private parties.

"We do security for the bars downtown, the restaurants, the hotels, all the major outdoor festivals: Panoply, Whistlestop, PGA Golf Tournament, Taco Fest," said Southern Jamm Security President and CEO, Larry Blitch.

Blitch says Southern Jamm Security has been in Huntsville for 25 years and in less than a month, the COVID-19 virus affected business. He said they lost about 95% of business.

Before the pandemic, between 125-130 people were on payroll. Blitch says now, that's on pause and their uniform rack is full.

Of 45 years in the security business, Blitch says he's never seen anything like this.

"I've seen tornadoes and hurricanes and power outages, and our phone normally rings off the wall because people want overnight security or security to protect their property. This time, it's not like that," said Blitch. "The phone's not ringing and I don't understand."

He expected big box stores to be calling for help in enforcing social distancing.

"You would think they would want a security officer at their front door monitoring how many people are allowed in and keeping them all in line and keeping them distanced," said Blitch.

In the meantime, Blitch says he's excited to be able to hire employees in the near future.

"This, too, shall pass and we`ll be back to work and back to normal again soon," he said. "Bars are going to be open, restaurants are going to be open. Concerts are coming and there's going to be a lot of good shows coming to the Civic Center."

Southern Jamm Security says as soon as people get back out, their business will pick up again, and they'll start hiring. If you're looking for full-time or part-time employment, you can call them at 256-880-5266.