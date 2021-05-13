Huntsville school gets petting zoo treat thanks for reading performance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — One Huntsville school got quite the celebration Thursday thanks to their great reading skills.

A petting zoo made its way to Challenger Elementary School Thursday for students to come by and see the animals.

The zoo was a reward for students for their performance in the Accelerated Reading program.

“We had a lot of kids reach their accelerated reader goals and with everything else going on this year, we really wanted to reward that in a way we haven’t been able to reward since the beginning of the year,” said Challenger Elementary library media specialist Kim Loomis.

