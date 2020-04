HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Santa will be hosting fireside chats on Saturday nights to bring cheer to the kiddos (and parents) stuck at home.

The Facebook live starts at 7:00 p.m. CT and will be every Saturday night until May 2nd.

Santa suggests bringing milk, cookies, and questions for the Claus himself.

You can watch the live stream on the Huntsville Santa page.

The first Fireside Chat with Santa received over 1000 views.