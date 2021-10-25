Huntsville revealing new skatepark design next month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The design for Huntsville’s newest state-of-the-art skatepark will be unveiled at a public meeting on November 3.

The park, set to open late in 2022, will be built at John Hunt Park. The firm overseeing the project, Team Pain, has plans to spread the skate park across three acres of land between Kids Space and the Championship Soccer Fields.

A first look at the entire design will be revealed at a meeting held by Team Pain and Huntsville city officials at Fractal Brewing Project, located on Leeman Ferry Road. The meeting starts at 5 p.m. Anyone who can’t attend in person will be able to view the event online here.

“Skating enthusiasts from across the City spoke with us at two different public input meetings this year and this is it – this is the park you’ve asked for,” said Team Pain President/Owner Tim Payne. “There are lots of custom bowls, snake runs, a street plaza, features for beginners and a three-quarter pipe that will truly reflect the hopes and dreams of the Huntsville skating community.”

A tribute to the City’s original “Get-A-Way Skatepark,” the design will showcase some of the memorable parts of the old facility.

Team Pain says plenty of new features many haven’t seen will occupy the 52,500-square-foot space.