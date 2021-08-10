Huntsville Restaurant Week Kicking Off

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The pandemic has taken a toll on the restaurant industry, so the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) is encouraging the community to “savor the moment of coming together again” with the return of Huntsville Restaurant Week.

“Our restaurants probably took the biggest lick during the pandemic, but the thing is they can recover even faster,” says Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

Chef James Boyce with Boyce Restaurant Concepts, Inc. co-owns the Cotton Row, Commerce Kitchen, Pane Vino and Grille on Main. He says the restaurant industry continues to face different challenges.

“Its not just me, but I think its everybody that owns a restaurant… is finding employees. I think we are slowly starting to get more and more coming back,” says Boyce.

Huntsville Restaurant Week encourages people to enjoy locally owned and operated eateries. Boyce says Restaurant Week garners community support and gives the industry a boost of hope during challenging times.

“I think its very very important to keep a positive energy in this week and take that into the rest of the year,” says Boyce.

During the 2021 event, more than 60 participating restaurants will offer unique items for lunch and/or dinner, takeout, or delivery, designed to showcase the best of their menus and encourage visitors and locals alike to explore the tastier side of the Rocket City.

This year, Rocket City Delivered and GrubSouth are waiving the standard delivery fee for all participating restaurants during the month of August. Use code HRW2021 when ordering.

The Huntsville/Madison County CVB is hosting ten days of giveaways through social media. To enter, just use the hashtag #DineHsv with your best “foodie” photos. A winner will be chosen daily throughout Restaurant Week to win restaurant gift cards and CVB prizes.

For more information, visit the Huntsville Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau website.