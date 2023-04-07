HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — One Huntsville restaurant is doing its part to honor fallen Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby and injured Officer Albert Morin, by adding the two to its Wall of Heroes.

PBR Lockhard Steakhouse added the two Huntsville Police Department (HPD) officers to their Wall of Heroes Friday.

Crumby and Morin were both shot in the line while responding to a “shots fire” call on March 28. Both were transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Crumby died of his injuries while Morin has been in the hospital in critical condition since last week.

The restaurant’s Operations Manager Reese Pentecost said this is the restaurant’s first time inducting two people at one time.

“So this is actually our first time doing a double inductee,” he said.

Pentecost said it is important for PBR and its customers to be able to honor first responders and veterans.

“A little bit goes a long way,” he said. “People realize just showing that we have a commitment to veterans and first responders, it goes a huge way with them.”