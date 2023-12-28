HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Huntsville is reminding local businesses that it’s time to renew their business licenses.

The city said the deadline to renew their operating license for 2024 without penalty is Jan. 31, 2024. The city said this year the process should be quick and easy through its online portal. That portal can be found here.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, our online portal has helped thousands renew their licenses at their desk – no stamps or envelopes necessary,” the City’s Director of Finance Penny Smith said. “Just follow the steps on your renewal form or the website.”

The city said new businesses can apply through the portal or in person at city hall at 308 Fountain Circle. However, new businesses must reapply online.

To find a licensed business in the City of Huntsville, residents can visit the Business Search Directory here. For more information, you can contact the Huntsville Finance Department at 256-427-5080 or license-tax@huntsvilleal.gov.