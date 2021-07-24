Huntsville rated among best places to rent in America, survey finds

(WHNT) — A new survey found Huntsville to be among the best places to rent in the United States.
According to the WalletHub poll, Huntsville was ranked 15th out of 182 cities. The only other Alabama cities to make the list were Mobile at 85, Montgomery at 138 and Birmingham at 164.
The survey found these cities to be the best places to rent in America:
- Sioux Falls, S.D.
- Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- Overland Park, Kan.
- Fargo, N.D.
- Lincoln, Neb.
- Columbia, Md.
- Bismarck, N.D.
- El Paso, Texas
- Lewiston, Maine
- Nashua, N.H.
View the full report from WalletHub here.