Huntsville police welcome new police officers, promote others

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It was a busy day for Huntsville police as they added more officers to their ranks and promoted five others.

The 63rd Police Academy swore in officers Friday morning.

Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray and state Rep. Mac McCutcheon, who’s a former police officer, spoke to the new officers at their swearing-in ceremony, which saw attendees spread out and wearing masks.

In a separate ceremony Friday afternoon, five officers were promoted: Lieutenants Scott Patterson and Grady Thigpen, and sergeants Rodney Fuller, Kevin Spratt and Michael Barre.

During the promotion ceremony, McMurray said the promotions were a testament to their characters.

“These are the leaders of our city,” McMurray said. “They do the hard work at night while we’re sleeping. We do appreciate it, because we know without the family’s foundation keeping them strong, they couldn’t do it.”