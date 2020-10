HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police are asking for help finding out who broke windows at three south Huntsville churches over the weekend.

Police said overnight Saturday into Sunday morning someone broke windows at Weatherly Heights Baptist Church on Weatherly Road, All Saints Lutheran on Bailey Cove Road and Covenant Christian Academy on Weatherly Road.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact investigators with the Huntsville Police Department at 256-883-3791.