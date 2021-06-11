Huntsville police searching for suspects in shooting on Bonnell Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Bonnell Drive NW.

According to Lt. Patterson with HPD, a man was standing in the parking lot at the address visiting family when two other men started shooting at him. He was hit in the arm. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects got in a car and fled the area. Investigators are working to learn what led to the shooting. So far no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is available.