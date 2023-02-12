HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is searching an area near Jordan Lane and Holmes Avenue after a robbery Sunday Afternoon.

HPD said officers responded to a robbery call at a business at 414 Jordan Lane at 5:05 p.m.

The department said the caller told officers that a person pulled a gun and then took money from the business and then left on foot. The address provided by HPD is of a local Subway location.

HPD said that officers are currently searching the area but no further details are available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.