Huntsville Police searching for murder, robbery suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 27-year-old man wanted for murder and robbery.

Authorities are trying to get information on the whereabouts of Deonte Shavon Shelton, who is accused of shooting and killing 54-year-old Tyron Williams after an argument at an apartment complex.

Investigators stated they believe the incident is drug-related with both Shelton and Williams living at the complex.

According to HPD, investigators served a search warrant on Thursday at the complex where Shelton was living with 22-year-old Teonna Breonshea Ray. She was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail around 7:45 p.m. for possession of marijuana, drug trafficking, and possession of paraphernalia and controlled substances.

Ray bonded out for $23,800 around midnight on Friday.

Anyone with information on Shelton’s whereabouts or Williams’ murder is asked to call HPD Investigators at 256-722-7100.