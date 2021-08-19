Huntsville police search for missing man

Huntsville Police are searching for James Robertson, missing since Thursday, August 12.

Huntsville Police are searching for James Robertson, missing since Thursday, August 12. (Photo courtesy ALEA)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Authorities in Huntsville are looking for a man who hasn’t been seen in a week.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a missing and endangered person alert just before noon Thursday for James Robertson, 50. Robertson was last seen Aug. 12 just before noon in Huntsville, according to police.

Robertson may have a condition that impairs his judgment, authorities said.

Robertson is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has information about his location is asked to call the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.

