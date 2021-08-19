Huntsville police search for missing man

Huntsville Police are searching for James Robertson, missing since Thursday, August 12. (Photo courtesy ALEA)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Authorities in Huntsville are looking for a man who hasn’t been seen in a week.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a missing and endangered person alert just before noon Thursday for James Robertson, 50. Robertson was last seen Aug. 12 just before noon in Huntsville, according to police.

Robertson may have a condition that impairs his judgment, authorities said.

Robertson is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has information about his location is asked to call the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.