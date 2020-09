HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police need the public’s help locating a missing man.

Police said Derrick Leon Hines Jr., 27, was last seen leaving Huntsville Hospital November 30, 2019.

Hines is described to be 5’8″ tall, and weighs about 160 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact he Huntsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 256-427-5448 or 256-722-7100.