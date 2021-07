HPD are searching for the man pictured above in connection with a carjacking that occurred on Saturday morning.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) are asking the public for help locating a man wanted in connection with a carjacking that occurred Saturday morning.

According to HPD, the carjacking happened at a gas station on 508 Oakwood Avenue around 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 10. The vehicle he stole was a Honda CRV.

To report a sighting of this suspect, contact HPD at 256-722-7100.