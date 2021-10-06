Huntsville Police searching for hit and run suspect that killed 29 year old woman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- The Huntsville Police Department is searching for the suspect in a fatal hit and run that happened on Patton Road over the weekend and the family of the victim is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

“Somebody hit our daughter…. and somebody kept going… driving,” says Lacei Walker’s mother Teresa Jennings.

Just after 11 p.m. on a Saturday night, Lacei Walker, 29, was hit by a vehicle while walking down Patton Road between Bayless and Coffee Drives.

“She was full of life, a small package of dynamite. She lived life to the fullest, always,” says Teresa Jennings.

Lacei’s sister Kaely Smith says one driver saw Lacei and swerved then witnessed the tragedy.

“The person who swerved just so happened to be looking in their rearview mirror and saw something funny in their rearview mirror and out of the grace of God turned around and found my sister and called the police,” says Kaely Smith.

The driver that hit Walker left the scene and now Huntsville Police are searching for the vehicle they believe is involved: a silver four-door sedan with front-end damage.

“We would like this person to be caught. To realize this is another human being,” says Jennings.

Just two years ago, Lacei lost her boyfriend Timothy Lee Redmond in a hit and run accident on University Drive. She shared memories of him with News 19 in 2019.

Her sister Kaely says police in Huntsville need to be more vigilant about stopping speeders.

“I feel like it’s more of a situation of people driving recklessly and carelessly in the area. Than more of a coincidence. It’s a situation that needs to be remedied by police officers,” says Smith.

Lacei’s mother says she had a big heart and a beautiful soul and her organs will be donated to others in need.

“Out of all this heartache, anger, hurt, pain, loss, other people out there will hopefully get to have time with their families. Other people will gain because of our daughter,” says Jennings.

Lacei Walker leaves behind three children and her mother has a message for the driver who hit her.

“Please understand and come to that human side of yourself and please turn yourself in. You will sleep better,” says Jennings.

Now again, investigators believe the vehicle involved is possibly a silver four-door sedan with front-end damage. Anyone with information on the crash or driver is urged to call the Huntsville Police Department.