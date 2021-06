HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Police are searching for a woman who was last seen Thursday morning.

Madiline Miniclier, 25, was last seen Thursday leaving the Downtown Rescue Mission, Huntsville police said. According to police, her family was concerned for her health because of a medical condition.

Miniclier was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, gray tights and no shoes.

Anyone with information about Miniclier’s location is asked to contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.