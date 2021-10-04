Huntsville Police search for missing man

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Yousef Muhammad Abdi is a 31-year-old Black male. He is 6’4 and weighs around 210 pounds.

Abdi was reported missing on August 27. He has been known to frequent the parks in North Huntsville.

His family has not seen or heard from him since July, which they say is uncommon for Abdi.

Investigators do not believe there is any reason to suspect foul play at this time.

If you have any information about Abdi’s whereabouts or have seen him, contact investigators at 256-427-5514.