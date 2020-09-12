Huntsville police respond to shooting outside Academy Sports + Outdoors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police say they are investigating a shooting that happened near Academy Sports + Outdoors Saturday.

Huntsville police spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said someone inside a vehicle fired shots at a group of people running inside.

Details are limited at this time. Huntsville police say no one was injured.

Police released a photo of the possible shooting suspect in a black truck. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 256-427-7009 or 256-722-7100. Press #6 to speak to an officer.

Courtesy: Huntsville police

This is an image of the possible shooting suspect in a black truck, a w/m suspect. If anyone has information please call 256-722-7100 or 256-427-7009. pic.twitter.com/c0rziKTKdL — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) September 12, 2020