Huntsville Police respond to shooting at gas station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two people were injured in a Thursday night shooting at a gas station in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police Department, Huntsville Fire, and HEMSI units responded to the 600 block of Highway 72 around 9:30 p.m.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said one person was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services with a gunshot wound to the leg and is in stable condition. He also said another person was superficially injured and did not need to be taken to the hospital.

HPD is investigating the incident and asked people to avoid the area.