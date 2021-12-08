1 man shot, nearby Rime Village Apartments searched for suspect, Huntsville police say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to an incident at the Circle K gas station on University Drive.

According to Sgt. Chris Jackson, a call came in around 4:25 a.m. about a man acting erratic at the gas station. Soon after, he collapsed near the bathrooms inside the store. The cashier called police.

Police describe the victim to be between 20 and 30 years of age.

Authorities believe he may have been shot at another location then went to the gas station. At this time, police say they do not believe the man was shot at the gas station.

HEMSI took the victim to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The incident is currently under investigation. Police do not have anyone in custody at this time.