Huntsville police release statement about officer stomping incident captured on video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police said in a statement Tuesday they are investigating an incident captured on video that showed an officer stomp on a man’s leg during his arrest.

Police said in the statement that they were called around 6 p.m. Sunday to the Mapco at 905 Memorial Parkway by a store employee. When an officer arrived on the scene, police said in the statement “the individual was non-compliant.”

Video of the incident shows an officer on top of the suspect, later identified as Kemontae Hobbs, 22, on the floor of the store. The two are struggling as more officers arrive.

One of the officers can be seen in the video repeatedly stomping on Hobbs’ leg. Police said they have seen the video.

“We understand concerns with use of force techniques used in the arrest and we take these concerns seriously,” the department’s statement read. “The full incident is under review including all actions taken by officers during the arrest process.”

Hobbs was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing government operations.

The department’s full statement is below.

HUNTSVILLE, AL – “The Huntsville Police Department responded to a 911 call placed by a convenience store employee at 905 Memorial Parkway at 6 p.m., on Sunday, May 30. After an officer arrived on the scene and made contact with the suspect, the individual was non-compliant. The officer called for backup. An altercation with police subsequently occurred resulting in the arrest of Kemontae Hobbs, 22, for resisting arrest and obstructing government operations. We have viewed citizen-provided video that partially captures the arrest process. We understand concerns with use of force techniques used in the arrest and we take these concerns seriously. The full incident is under review including all actions taken by officers during the arrest process.” – Huntsville Police Department