Huntsville Police provide bodycam footage of Crystal Ragland shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Bodycam footage from the 2019 officer-involved fatal shooting of Crystal Ragland will be live-streamed by the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

The video presentation is planned for Friday, November 5 at 10 am.

Shortly after the incident in 2019, HPD told News 19 that officers responded to a call at Stadium Apartments. A later lawsuit would report the apartment manager called 911 and told the operator that Crystal Ragland, 32, was waving a gun around threatening neighbors.

Police described the weapon she had as a semi-automatic style handgun.

When the two officers arrived and saw the weapon, investigators describe the exchange between the officers and Ragland as “intense.”

According to a GoFundMe page set up by a relative of Ragland, she was an Army veteran who had been diagnosed with PTSD and schizophrenia.

Police said Ragland did not follow officers’ commands.

A federal lawsuit related to the incident was dismissed in October 2021.

In a statement, HPD said they expect the presentation to provide background information on the events leading up to the incident and more context to the investigation and legal findings that led to the release of the bodycam footage.

A warning from HPD says the content of the video is graphic, and a public warning will be included in the presentation. A news release with additional details will be provided after the presentation.

You can watch the full presentation here.