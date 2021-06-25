Huntsville police promote three lieutenants to Captains

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Friday morning, three Lieutenants with the Huntsville Police Department stepped into their new role as Captains.

Captains Jon Ware, Jesse Sumlin and Jerry King were all pinned by their wives as part of the ceremony, after a few words of commendation from Chief Mark McMurray.

The three now join eight others on HPD’s command staff.

While Captains Sumlin and King will each head up a precinct, captain Ware will lead the newly formed Division of Professional Standards and Training, which joins internal affairs when it comes to recruitment and training, accreditation procedures, and citizen complaints.

“To put these three pieces together, we’ve never done before. It makes sense now in retrospect why we haven’t done this years ago, but now is the right time with the restructure, the promotions, new ideas and new attitudes on things,” Captain Ware said.

Chief McMurray says as the city grows, it’s important for the police department to keep pace — meaning more hiring and more promotions as they continue to expand too.