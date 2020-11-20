Huntsville police officers cleared by review board

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police officers who were involved in a deadly shooting last month have been cleared, the department said Thursday.

The Madison County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday it found the Oct. 16 shooting of Alberto Rivas justified. Thursday afternoon the police department said its Incident Review Board came to the same conclusion. The board held its hearing Tuesday.

Police responded to a home on Edinburgh Street the night of the shooting and Rivas came to his door with a gun, officers said. He was shot and killed by an officer after they said he raised the gun toward the officer.

The police department said it reviewed body camera footage, 911 audio and officer statements during the hearing.