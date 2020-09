HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville police officer is receiving praise on social media after rescuing an injured owl Tuesday.

The department posted Officer Jansen rescued the barn owl after it was found hurt near Gate 9.

HPD said the owl is being cared for by Rise Raptor Project Inc. and will hopefully be able to fly soon.

