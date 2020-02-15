Huntsville Police officer injured after driving over ice, fishtailing

A Huntsville Police officer was injured after he drove over a patch of ice and slid into oncoming traffic.

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville Police officer was injured after he drove over a patch of ice and slid into oncoming traffic.

Huntsville Police said the officer was driving south on US-231 at Greenlawn Drive at 9:15 Friday night when he hit a patch of black ice and fishtailed.

The police car slid into the northbound lanes of US-231 where a Mazda 3 i Sport hit its passenger side.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries and HEMSI took them to Huntsville Hospital. ALDOT responded and treated the area. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told HPD there had been numerous wrecks in the same area due to heavy rain and freezing temperatures.