HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says an officer was injured Sunday during an altercation during a traffic stop.

HPD said the incident took place after a Huntsville Police officer initiated a traffic stop on Rime Village Drive shortly after 9 p.m.

The department said during the stop there was an altercation between the driver and the officer. HPD said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being evaluated.

The department said the driver is not in custody at this time.

HPD said officers and investigators are working to gather more information and the department will share updates as they become available.