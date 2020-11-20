Huntsville police make donations to two charities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police let their beards grow out this month, and local charities are reaping the rewards.

The Huntsville Police Department presented two checks for $6,295 to the Food Bank of North Alabama and Free 2 Teach Friday. The money was raised through the department’s “No-Shave November” fundraiser.

The Free 2 Teach donation was made in memory of Eula Battle, wife of Mayor Tommy Battle, who died in October.

Police also plan to help the Food Bank of North Alabama with “Food for Families” by collecting nonperishable items through Nov. 23.

The presentation was made at the 18th Annual Bikes or Bust Event with WZYP, which HPD is also assisting with.