Huntsville Police looking for shooting suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are looking for 22-year-old Patrick Lamont Moore following a November 4th shooting on Wilson Drive that left two people injured.

Moore has four warrants for his arrest, including three felonies; Attempted Murder, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, and Assault 2nd degree.

On November 4th, officers were called to a shooting victim in a car near Pulaski and Fitchard Road. Police say that upon arrival they found two victims with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say they learned that the driver and passenger had been shot multiple times in the 2700 block of Wilson Drive in Huntsville. Officers say they performed first aid on the victims until HEMSI arrived.

Throughout the investigation, Moore was developed as a suspect.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Moore please call HPD at 256-722-7100.