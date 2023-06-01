HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — From the beginning of June to July 29, the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is collecting supplies for Free 2 Teach.

The non-profit organization provides free school supplies to local teachers year-round in Madison County’s three public school systems. The resources will be available to more than 3,800 full-time classroom teachers and their 53,000 students, according to Free 2 Teach.

“As supply prices increase, and as teachers and families face hard choices, Free 2 Teach kind of stands in that gap and we are so excited to work together with HPD across the community,” Free 2 Teach Executive Director Alison Kling. “They are so vital, obviously, to our community in so many ways, and to partner like this and to directly impact kids and teachers and schools it is just going to be really fun.”

Backpacks, pencils, pens, markers, notebooks and binders will be accepted.

Drop-offs can be made at any of the following locations:

Public Safety Complex: 815 Wheeler Ave., Huntsville, AL

North Precinct: 4014 N. Memorial Pkwy., Huntsville, AL

South Precinct: 7900 Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville, AL

West Precinct: 2110 Clinton Ave., Huntsville, AL